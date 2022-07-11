 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Machine Guns

I saw in the June 15th edition of the Star that a Tucson man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for possessing a machine gun. I am having trouble understanding why the gun lobby and Republican politicians think the public should be able to own semi-automatic but not fully automatic weapons. Is tens of deaths due to some crazy active shooter acceptable but not hundreds? Wouldn't families be better able to defend themselves and their homes with machine guns? Perhaps state senate judiciary committee chairman Warren Petersen who refused to put background check legislation to a vote or state representative Steve Kaiser who authored a bill to make firearms exempt from sales taxes will try remedy this situation or maybe it would be better if we elected politicians who don't think civilians should own military hardware at all.

Peter Kasper

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

