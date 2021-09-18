 Skip to main content
Letter: Maddening!
Letter: Maddening!

Last Saturday night I went to the Arizona Stadium expecting to see a football game and I’m sure there was one taking place but there was so much stuff inserted at every possible juncture that it was impossible to get into any kind of flow and I can imagine that the players huddled on the sidelines were beginning to wonder why they were there. There were many so media timeouts, acknowledgments of services rendered and recognitions of accomplishments, worthy though they might have been, it was more like a three-ring circus than a sporting event. I will continue being a Wildcat fan but in front of my TV where I have some element of control.

And then there was the coaching. Why did it take so long to realize that Gunner Cruz was not getting it done?

Stanley Curd

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

