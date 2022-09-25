Letter: made it worse

Well you made a bad paper worse and raised the price again, I prefer to spend my money on quality products. BYE.
dave real
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…
Democrat candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs is running a TV ad featuring Pima Count Sheriff Nanos and Santa Cruz County Sheriff Hathaway, both…
Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…
75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…
Kris Mayes for Democracy and Women
There is a new face running for U.S. House of Representatives, District 6, Republican conservative Juan Ciscomani. He is a first generation Am…
President Biden tells us that there has been ‘historic and life changing economic gains’ since he took office 18 months ago. At that time:
You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…
As a parent of a Catalina Foothills School District middle schooler, a dedicated school volunteer, a public education proponent, and voter, I …
It's the elections, the political ads are valuable unless the ads intentionally misrepresent the facts or the truth, bias or ignorance. It is …
Comments may be used in print.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.