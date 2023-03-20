So Arizona’s Republican “Freedom Caucus” legislators don’t want ranked choice voting and have proposed bills to block it. Their claims against it are ludicrous. They claim it “disenfranchises voters.” In fact, it would allow more independent voters easy access to primaries where many elections are decided. They claim it “allows marginal candidates not supported by a majority of voters.” Ranked choice actually weeds out the weakest candidates and requires a majority of more than 50% for any candidate to win. No more winning with 29% of the vote as Republican Andy Biggs did in a 2016 primary. Qanon Rep. Wadsack claims it would cause “chaos” and is “too complicated.” Does she think Arizona voters are not as smart as those in Maine, Alaska, Ohio, Virginia or even New York City? The MAGA right wing are afraid of losing when more voters have more opportunities to vote and more choices of candidates. Ranked choice voting ensures true majority candidates win.