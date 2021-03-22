 Skip to main content
Letter: Magic hill
There’s magic in a little brown hill in Reid Park. Barnum Hill has man-made streams and waterfalls coursing down its bare dirt sides, water which attracts people of all ages, from tots clambering over the rocks in streams to the adults sitting quietly on large boulders listening to the splashing waterfalls and peaceful gurgle of the streams.Maybe we can build another hill elsewhere, but can we replace the decades-old trees sun dappling this space?

There’s a large flat area north of the big pond that could possibly be used for tiger habitat. It has a baseball diamond on it. Please leave Barnum Hill and the little duck pond as habitat for the dozens and dozens of people of all ages who enjoy its magic every day

Eleanor Arnold

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

