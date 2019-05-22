Regarding the letter to the editor by Mr Clements titled Magnetic Climate change. Nice theory but have you ever tried to create a vacuum in a bottle by drawing out the air with a magnet? Problem is that air is not magnetic. The problem is all the satellites and space debris orbiting our planet creating small perturbations in the atmosphere. Over time those disturbances compound into chaos that cannot be controlled by CO2 reduction. Oh, the Humanity!
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.