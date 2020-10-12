Letter: Mail in ballots

I received my mail in ballot yesterday in the mail, I have an observation for everyone that plans to vote by mail. The pictographic represented on the Official Ballot clearly shows the ballot being filled out with a pencil. THIS WILL INVALIDATE YOUR VOTE! Be aware that only a blue or black pen will be accepted. Election skullduggery? Probably not , but...
Richard Govern
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
