Letter: Mail in ballots
I received my mail in ballot yesterday in the mail, I have an observation for everyone that plans to vote by mail. The pictographic represented on the Official Ballot clearly shows the ballot being filled out with a pencil. THIS WILL INVALIDATE YOUR VOTE! Be aware that only a blue or black pen will be accepted. Election skullduggery? Probably not , but...

Richard Govern

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

