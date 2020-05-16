Letter: Mail-In Voting

Today I read a letter in the Star stating that an undocumented immigrant could send in a ballot for an election. I felt compelled to share our experience here in Oregon. A few weeks before an election, we receive our ballots in the mail. We would not receive ballots were we not registered citizens. We sit down together and study the voter's pamphlet and fill out our ballots. About a mile from home there is a secure collection box (similar to a USPS collection box) where we drop off our ballots. Done deal. We can also opt to deliver them directly to the county courthouse. A bipartisan group counts and records the ballots. There has never, to my knowledge, been any complaints about voter fraud. If you ask an Oregonian if he or she would like to go back to standing in long lines in cold weather in order to cast a vote, they would most assuredly say NO!
Jesse McManus
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
