Letter: Mail via Pony Express?

The Post Office needs to be fixed, and it can't be blamed on the pandemic anymore. Within the last month there have been two very important pieces of first class mail that have taken 10 days to get to Tucson from Minnesota. Now as I sit here today I'm approaching 10 days on another very important piece of mail from Wisconsin that has still not arrived. There can be no more excuses about the inefficiency of the mail delivery, and it starts at the top with the Postmaster General. Any private organization that is run like this would have been bankrupt decades ago.
Dan Osterman
East side
