Letter: Maintaining Distance is a Farce for Some
Yesterday my wife and I went to our local Walgreens to pick up a prescription. On Broadway and Country Club we witnessed about 6 workers who were working on the Broadway widening project congregating together, no more than 6 increases apart with no protective gear at all. We both commented what a terrible example these workers were showing and how dangerous this was. They go home and spread to their families whatever they catch during the day and their families spread it to others. These workers and their company should be disciplined for their conduct. Why are they even working on this project now. Stop the unsafe working conditions! If they can't abide by the rules, then suspend the project and let the contracting company pay for the delay.

JAMES FEIN, ATTORNEY AT LAW

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

