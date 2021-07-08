 Skip to main content
Letter: Majority voting in State Senate
The Republicans (and Senator Sinema) scream that removing the Federal filibuster will inhibit bipartisanship and representation for the minority party. Ok, if that's the case, why not practice what you preach at the State level? Outside of an emergency clause or Prop 105 bill, AZ requires only a simple majority. There are 16 Republican and 14 Democratic Senators. If they so desire 3/5 majority lawmaking (18 in this case) they would have to get at least 2 Democrats to cross the isle. Of course they don't want to go there, since they know damn well they could not pass all their unfair bills. So, while whining in Washington, they are perfectly happy using their advantage in AZ to ram things down Arizonan's throats. If more Democrats move to AZ and, despite the new restrictions, a way is found to enfranchise all these voters, just remember what goes around comes around.

Thomas George

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

