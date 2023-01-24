 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Make Arizona Great Again

It is reassuring to know that our Arizona legislators are striving to Make Arizona Great Again. As Arizona is one of the lowest ranked states for education and teachers' salaries and one of the highest ranked for Covid cases and crime, it is incumbent on our legislators to concentrate on the major issues of our state---NOT taking the time to ban pronouns and gender-defying nicknames in schools (Senate Bill 1001). Thank you, Representative John Kavanaugh, for your brilliant insight in making this your first proposal for the new session. When the opposition brought up the fear that notifying parents of gender-identity issues with their children could provoke abuse or being thrown out of the house, Kavanaugh said she was being"cynical about the American family." Is Kavanaugh aware of the huge numbers of domestic violence and child abuse cases in this country? When will the voters elect representatives who truly want to make Arizona great?

Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D.

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

