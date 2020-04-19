In his letter, “Make Lemonade Out of a Lemon”, Ed LeGendre expresses a common misunderstanding of what a protected class is.
Under the law “protected class” does not refer to a specific group of people. The term is not like “working class” or “middle class.” It refers to the classes, or classifications that the law applies to, such as race, religion or gender.
So for example, in the protected class of gender, it prohibits discrimination based on gender, but does not protect any specific gender over any other. Discrimination against males is just as illegal as discrimination against females, because constitutionally we are all afforded equal protection under the law.
Paul Cook
Northeast side
