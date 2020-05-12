Letter: Make masks mandatory!

Wearing a mask in the current COVID era should not be a matter of individual choice. The mask is not worn to protect the mask wearer; it is worn to protect OTHER people from being infected by the virus from you. Since anyone can harbor the virus without knowing it, one must always assume that one could be spreading it. Health officials are unanimous in their call for everyone to wear a mask.
Responsible businesses in Arizona are now requiring their employees and their customers to wear masks. Costco is doing it; Target is not. I’ve stopped shopping at Target.
Why does Governor Ducey make the wearing of masks voluntary? By doing so, he is allowing some people to jeopardize the health and, perhaps even the life, of others. Please correct this awful situation, Governor Ducey!
To all the businesses out there, please do what the Governor hasn’t, require everyone to wear masks in your establishment.
Barry Austin
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
