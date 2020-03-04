Letter: Make Plans now for COVID-19
Re: the March 2 letter "Make plans now for COVID-19."

Having worked with the Disaster Preparedness community in Southeastern Arizona and the state of Arizona for 10 years, I feel that the southeastern community is well prepared for COVID-19 occurrence. They are an active group that includes both the healthcare community, fire department and the police/sherrif departments.

The group has had both real world experiences (H1N1 and difficult flu seasons) and drills that encompass Pandemic requirements. The staff of the health departments, hospitals, health centers and many other health care entities have plans in place and have exercised these plans extensively.

I have great confidence ion their professionalism, their ability to handle the possibility of the occurrence of COVID-19 and their deep care about the community. Remaining calm rather than being terrified, will really help during this time.

Carolyn Marquart

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

