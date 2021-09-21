 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Make Room for Those Sick Without a Choice
View Comments

Letter: Make Room for Those Sick Without a Choice

  • Comments

Re: the Sept. 13 letter "Thanks a lot, anti-vaxxers."

Thank you, Mr. Hewes, for your September 13th letter. Readers are pulling for you and your wife! I too experienced waiting, in emergency rooms, on two different days, walking out after 18 hours and no response. The crowds there finally heard why we waited: No beds. Staff is overwhelmed, quitting, no technicians, no way to treat those coming in. “Sorry” they said.

Why, by no choice of our own, are we injured and ill going through this? You know. The numbers of un-vaccinated COVID patients now demanding science’s attention to make them well.

Hospital policies must change to care for remaining personnel, and to practice medicine for those who need it and are socially responsible. It’s Crisis Standard of Care time, not Surge time! Those un-vaccinated presenting COVID receive lowest care priority, except children and religious exemptions. Non-covid patients needing ICU facilities get the beds. Those needing cardiac care, injury and illness care all come first, not last, as they did for two nights.

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dead pool? Really!

What will it take to get us to take climate change seriously? I’m sure that I,like many Tucsonans ,was dismayed to see on the front page of Su…

Local-issues

Letter: Maddening!

Last Saturday night I went to the Arizona Stadium expecting to see a football game and I’m sure there was one taking place but there was so mu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News