Letter: Make Room for Those Sick Without a Choice

Re: the Sept. 13 letter "Thanks a lot, anti-vaxxers."
Thank you, Mr. Hewes, for your September 13th letter. Readers are pulling for you and your wife! I too experienced waiting, in emergency rooms, on two different days, walking out after 18 hours and no response. The crowds there finally heard why we waited: No beds. Staff is overwhelmed, quitting, no technicians, no way to treat those coming in. “Sorry” they said.
Why, by no choice of our own, are we injured and ill going through this? You know. The numbers of un-vaccinated COVID patients now demanding science’s attention to make them well.
Hospital policies must change to care for remaining personnel, and to practice medicine for those who need it and are socially responsible. It’s Crisis Standard of Care time, not Surge time! Those un-vaccinated presenting COVID receive lowest care priority, except children and religious exemptions. Non-covid patients needing ICU facilities get the beds. Those needing cardiac care, injury and illness care all come first, not last, as they did for two nights.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
