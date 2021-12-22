 Skip to main content
Letter: Make Room in the Inn
This Christmas season as some families are unwrapping presents, many of our neighbors in Tucson are facing a housing crisis that has hit this city hard; rental rates and housing prices are going up. Tucson has a significantly high amount of nonprofits compared to other cities our size however some non profits have not taken into account unintended consquences that affect our town. For example, StartUpTucson attracts talent from out of town; however, attracting people to move to Tucson has made it hard for locals to afford rent and housing leading many single moms or at risk populations like victims of DV to have trouble finding safe affordable housing. Housing to help families get on their feet has been an issue for years in Tucson but I am reaching out to as I believe there is room for both newcomers and locals in our town. I would love app makers to help us connect as a town over this issue and other townwide problems using participatory budgeting to share ideas.

Jessica Barnes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

