Letter: MAKE SURE YOUR BALLOT COUNTS
With misinformation circulating about mail-in ballots, voters need facts. Follow these tips to make sure your ballot counts.

1) Use blue or black ballpoint pen to mark your ballot. No pencil. No markers that "bleed” through paper.

2) When the ballot says, “Vote for not more than 2,” (or 3) there’s no need to cast that many votes. Your favored candidate has the best chance of winning with a single vote. For example, in LD11 if your goal is to see Felipe Perez, MD become State Representative, vote for only one candidate - Perez. Don’t vote for Finchem or Roberts since that would raise their total and the two highest vote getters win.

3) If mailing your ballot, do NOT put a first-class stamp on the outer envelope.

4) If you prefer to skip postal delivery, return your ballot to an Early Voting Site, a Curbside Drop-off site, or an Election Day Polling Location. Times and places are listed at the Pima County's recorders office website.

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

