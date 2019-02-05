I am announcing my candidacy for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. I have developed policies that will thoughtfully address many of the most complex issues facing our nation today — immigration, globalization, inequality of opportunity, terrorism, the national debt and working more effectively with both ally and enemy nations.

However, I recognize that these issues, although important nationally, are not as high a priority for many of my fellow southern Arizonans. Therefore I will alter my priorities to focus on your main concern. Thus I promise that in my first day in office I will issue an executive order to have Bill Walton deported. I appreciate your vote.

David Parmenter

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

