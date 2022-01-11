Letter: Make Your Views Known!

On Monday January 10th the Arizona Legislature begins its 2022 session. Even though Republicans control both chambers by a single vote they have rarely passed bipartisan legislation. Instead, they have used “must pass” budget bills to pass extreme laws, many of which did not go through committee hearings. But a recent unanimous Arizona Supreme Court decision prohibits that practice. Now the normal legislative process must be followed. If we want issues like water shortages, education and infrastructure addressed it is critical that we, the citizens of Arizona, pay attention to and comment on proposed legislation. You can find out who your legislators are and how to contact them at www.azleg.gov. Also, civic groups and political parties often offer trainings on how to use Arizona’s unique “Request to Speak” system which you can use to comment remotely on pending legislation. Make your views known to your legislators who should represent all of their constituents, not just the ones who are members of the legislator’s political party.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.