Letter: Making Amends for the Wrongs of the Past

Re: The June 27 letter “Remembering our 1871 shame.”
I recommend the name of Carlos Ignacio Velasco (1837-1914) be used in my old neighborhood, Barrio, “El Jardín.”
Carlos Velasco, educated in Mexico as a lawyer, came to Tucson in 1877.
Velasco published the newspaper, El Fronterizo, written in Spanish and marketed for Hispanics. The first issue was released September 21, 1878 and ran for thirty-seven years.
In the 1880s, Hispanics experienced discrimination and injustice. Velasco used his newspaper to expose the abuses, promote the defense of the Mexican population, and combat negative stereotypes of Hispanics.
In 1894, Velasco helped gather representatives from the Tucsón Hispanic community to form the Alianza Hispano-Americana, a mutual aid and benefit society to unite Hispanics to fight for civil rights.
Velasco would be a strong, positive street name to replace Elias. With Barrio “El Jardín” streets named Otero, Samaniego, Carrillo, and possibly Velasco (historic Hispanic leaders), Tucson would keep its Mexican “Old Pueblo” soul.
Plácido Álvarez Trejo
West side
