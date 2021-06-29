 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Making Amends for the Wrongs of the Past
View Comments

Letter: Making Amends for the Wrongs of the Past

  • Comments

Re: The June 27 letter “Remembering our 1871 shame.”

I recommend the name of Carlos Ignacio Velasco (1837-1914) be used in my old neighborhood, Barrio, “El Jardín.”

Carlos Velasco, educated in Mexico as a lawyer, came to Tucson in 1877.

Velasco published the newspaper, El Fronterizo, written in Spanish and marketed for Hispanics. The first issue was released September 21, 1878 and ran for thirty-seven years.

In the 1880s, Hispanics experienced discrimination and injustice. Velasco used his newspaper to expose the abuses, promote the defense of the Mexican population, and combat negative stereotypes of Hispanics.

In 1894, Velasco helped gather representatives from the Tucsón Hispanic community to form the Alianza Hispano-Americana, a mutual aid and benefit society to unite Hispanics to fight for civil rights.

Velasco would be a strong, positive street name to replace Elias. With Barrio “El Jardín” streets named Otero, Samaniego, Carrillo, and possibly Velasco (historic Hispanic leaders), Tucson would keep its Mexican “Old Pueblo” soul.

Plácido Álvarez Trejo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: water

Instead of making this a partisan issue (re: Water depleted by liberal horde), I suggest the letter writer recognize that our water woes are g…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News