Electric buses are a positive step for Tucson. But how much will it matter, for air quality or carbon emissions? That will depend entirely on the size and robustness of our bus system. For the technology to have an impact, the share of bus trips versus car trips has to increase dramatically. Many are aware that ridership has declined. Fewer may be aware of the three main strategies being pursued by communities that are committed to shifting trips from autos to buses: adjusting networks and hours so more people can get where—and when—they need to go; making service more frequent; and reducing friction, that is, getting buses moving faster and more reliably. That’s done by making it easier to find information, pay fares, and board quickly; and by using tactics that get cars out of the way of buses instead of the other way around.
Suzanne Schafer
Downtown
