Letter: Making Naloxone Available Over-the-Counter

We are current students in the Master’s of Public Health program at the University of Arizona. We are writing in response to the Physician’s Briefing article ”FDA Moves Toward Making Overdose Antidote an Over-the-Counter Drug” (November 2022) as this is encouraging for public health.

According to Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), Pima County had the highest opioid fatality rate in Arizona and had 16,912 hospitalizations and emergency visits between 2020-21. The opioid epidemic not only affects illicit drug users, but also affects many who have taken prescription opioids for chronic pain.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently in review to make naloxone (an opioid overdose reversal agent) an over-the-counter drug. This would increase the convenience of this crucial overdose prevention drug. In addition, this would expand the accessibility for those who may otherwise not be able to attain a prescription.

With an over-the-counter status of naloxone, there is potential to save many lives in Pima County.

Samantha Favela, Glenn Foster, Liam Piscetelli, Alexandria Renault and Calli Stewart, Students in the Master’s of Public Health Program at the University of Arizona's Mel and Enid Zuckerberg College of Public Health

