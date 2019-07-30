Re: the July 26 article "Thanks, Star, for making news available on audio."
The writer, and others may not be aware of Sun Sounds of Arizona which provides "programming designed for, and directed to, people who cannot read conventional print due to a disability" (see website sunsounds.org). In addition to daily schedules such as Monday's with a 7 a.m. broadcast of The Star, the Wall Street Journal at 10 a.m. and various business magazines at 11 a.m. there are broadcasts from The Economist, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, and the Onion plus soap operas, local grocery ads, books, and stories. Even an on-demand feature for missed news and other items. Listeners are provided a special radio for catching all the Sun Sounds programming. Local stories are read by experienced volunteers. Check out Sun Sounds!
Lois Easton
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.