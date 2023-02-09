Representative Ciscomani has repeatedly touted his hope and belief in the American Dream. Yet one of the first votes he took on February 2, as per his website was "denouncing the horrors of socialism." Many in his party have called the Affordable Care Act an act of socialism and have tried numerous times to eliminate or repeal this program. The ACA has insured thousands of Arizonans and their children. Is Representative Ciscomani's dream to deny children health care? To deny them the chance to grow up to be healthy and productive citizens?