Letter: Making Voting Harder
Letter: Making Voting Harder

The Arizona legislature is trying to make it harder for you to vote by mail. If Senate Bill 1173 is enacted, you will have to include additional information with your signed affidavit including date of birth and identifying numbers from specified forms of documentation. Additional hurdles will apply for some voters.

Supporters claim this will improve election integrity by reducing fraud. But this is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist and is nothing more than a blatant attempt to suppress the mail-in vote. In addition, this proposed law would make it more difficult for the Recorder’s Office to process mail-in ballots in a timely fashion.

This bill has already passed the Senate and has been sent to the House for approval. Contact your state representatives and tell them you oppose any actions that will make it more difficult to submit a mail-in ballot, including SB1173. The existing system has worked well for three decades.

Tom Ryan

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

