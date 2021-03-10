 Skip to main content
Letter: Malicious Disregard for AZ Voters
  • Comments

The Arizona Senate has reached a new low in their efforts to subvert the will of the voters. They passed SB1783, which will lower taxes for the top 1% of Arizona taxpayers. This is particularly unconscionable at a time when so many Arizonans are suffering economically. In addition, and in effect, SB1783 will undercut Proposition 208, the Invest in Education Act, passed by the voters last November, which provides much-needed funding for our public schools. Besides giving gifts to the wealthy, it seems a majority of our state senators are determined to create a permanent underclass of undereducated workers and voters.

We can’t let that happen. It is now up to the Arizona House to stop this effort to undermine public education. Fully funding schools helps ensure that our children will have the skills they need for success and Arizona will have a productive and educated workforce. If you care about children, education, and Arizona’s future, contact your representatives today!

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

