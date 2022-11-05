Letter: Mambo Jambo

I have not submitted a letter, because I felt that I might be a bit mean-spirited. I have read endorsements and diatribe dither about candidates from both sides of the aisle.

While I appreciate and honor everyone’s opinion, I think some writers need to understand that I am tired of the woke, cancel culture, progressive, liberal, conservative mambo jambo!

I am fully capable of determining which way to vote! Just because you feel enlightened by some snake oil salesman(woman), doesn’t make it true! We live in a world of bovine manure galore and any person can spout feces unabated.

Most candidates if elected won’t carry out their promises, because what they tell us they will do is mostly not within the realm of the office they want. Hopefully our Republic isn’t so fragile it can be unraveled by the election of the wrong dog catcher, otherwise the sacrifice of my brothers and sisters in arms would be in vain! Don’t forget to VOTE!

Frank Saenz

Northwest side