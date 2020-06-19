Letter: Mandate respect and the Golden Rule

I agree with those who are asking our Governor to mandate masks within all enclosed spaces. It is a shame that our citizens do not naturally manifest compassion and respect for others by this simple gesture. The poorest among us can find a scarf, or even a rag to tie "bandit" style. An individual who is flaunting their disregard for their neighbors well-being may feel it is a public statement, but it so "all about me." After all, those who are wearing masks are protecting the non-wearers. I practice the golden rule, I wear my mask to protect others and it must be mandated that they wear a mask to protect me. No confrontation needed by police - just a citation and a fine. Make it a big one! (Our city needs the revenue!)
Harriet Kronman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!