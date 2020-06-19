Letter: Mandatory Donned Masks

As the numbers for individuals infected with the Coronavirus rise, over 200 percent in Arizona from just two weeks ago, and the total number of Americans dying from COVID-19 surpassing 114,000 souls, no action to require Arizonans’ to don masks to contain transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus is harder to believe. In-state and national medical research have foreseen a plateau in transmission rates over the Summer, but a likely increase in cases/deaths this Fall while we’re still in the first phase of the pandemic. When will our elected officials protect the citizens of Arizona and support the “highest good” and issue mandatory face masks? State university presidents have required masks to be worn . Maricopa county’s disease-control director Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, stated “there is a mounting body of scientific evidence that shows that a cloth face mask, can prevent COVID-19 from spreading.” By not wearing a mask and inaction, Governor Ducey has replicated “Honeywell Plant Visit” of our President with equal insouciance.
James Naughton
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!