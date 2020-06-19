Letter: Mandatory Donned Masks
View Comments

Letter: Mandatory Donned Masks

As the numbers for individuals infected with the Coronavirus rise, over 200 percent in Arizona from just two weeks ago, and the total number of Americans dying from COVID-19 surpassing 114,000 souls, no action to require Arizonans’ to don masks to contain transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus is harder to believe. In-state and national medical research have foreseen a plateau in transmission rates over the Summer, but a likely increase in cases/deaths this Fall while we’re still in the first phase of the pandemic. When will our elected officials protect the citizens of Arizona and support the “highest good” and issue mandatory face masks? State university presidents have required masks to be worn . Maricopa county’s disease-control director Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, stated “there is a mounting body of scientific evidence that shows that a cloth face mask, can prevent COVID-19 from spreading.” By not wearing a mask and inaction, Governor Ducey has replicated “Honeywell Plant Visit” of our President with equal insouciance.

James Naughton

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Big Horn Fire

What is going on in Tucson? We have a serious fire in the Catalina Mountains and two fools decide to fly drones near it, for worthless picture…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News