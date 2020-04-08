Letter: Mandatory Face Masks for Pima County/Tucson

I strongly support mandatory face masks for our community. A 3.5 minute video describing the Czech Republic's success is very persuasive (www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZtEX2-n2Hc). Here are the main reasons for doing it here:
1. We now know that people often have the virus before showing symptoms and can infect others. A simple fabric mask is effective in keeping my emissions from getting to you. No, it does not protect me from your emissions, only a mask on you does that.
2. Only fairly universal usage can make a dent on the virus' impact, and only government mandate can get us there quickly. Usage by folks still working is crucial, but also offers most payback.
3. Pima/Tucson seems to be ideal for adopting: fairly compact area, surrounded by sparsely populated areas; history of coming together in common cause.
But, fast action is essential!
Ronald Staub
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!