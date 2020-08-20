Letter: Man's curse-filled rant at Tucson

"You people won't learn, You're a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it's not real," says the man in the story. Sir maybe you lost your job and that is why your are so angry, I don't know, but none of the people in that store fired you. I am praying that the store and the individuals threatened with physical harm will step up and insist on charges against the you if they can get you identified. And I am praying that all of these counts will add up to a guilty verdict with you spending about 6 months in jail where you can find out if "COVID-19" is real or not. And I am praying that for probation they make you work in a COVID-19 ward where you can see the impact of those who refuse to wear a mask. Oh, and thank you for not wearing a mask it will make you easier to identify when the time comes.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
