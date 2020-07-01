Letter: Mans Death in Police Custody

The city manager is dead wrong in giving a pass to the police chief. Just like Watergate "investigation" is required before giving him pass.
Who knew what and when? Who was the death first reported to in the Department? What did they do with the notice and who had the video in their possession? What are the rules for reporting up the command ladder? Who withheld the info/video from the chief and/or the deputy. The fire emergency people knew also, why were they silent? Is it a case of both agencies covering up?
Thomas Jones
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
