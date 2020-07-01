Letter: Mans Death in Police Custody
View Comments

Letter: Mans Death in Police Custody

The city manager is dead wrong in giving a pass to the police chief. Just like Watergate "investigation" is required before giving him pass.

Who knew what and when? Who was the death first reported to in the Department? What did they do with the notice and who had the video in their possession? What are the rules for reporting up the command ladder? Who withheld the info/video from the chief and/or the deputy. The fire emergency people knew also, why were they silent? Is it a case of both agencies covering up?

Thomas Jones

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News