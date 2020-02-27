Letter: Many immigrants "eschewing" gov't benefits

Re: the Feb. 25 article "Many immigrants eschewing gov't benefits."
You recently printed a full front page headline; reading "Many immigrants eschewing gov't benefits." I cringe to think of how many of your readers pronounced "eschewing" let along had any idea of the meaning of the word. Seriously, how about simply using the word "avoid." As someone of us who are not quite as sesquipedalian as your "headline" writers, The Arizona Daily Star should make it a mission to eschew the use of long fancy words in all your headlines.
Raymond Behnke
SaddleBrooke
