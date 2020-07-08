Letter: Many Thanks to the Oro Valley Police, the Golder Ranch Firefighters and SW Gas
Letter: Many Thanks to the Oro Valley Police, the Golder Ranch Firefighters and SW Gas

Recently, the Oro Valley Police responded to a car crash in our neighborhood, that involved a large gas line break.

This resulted in our neighborhood being evacuated. Our HEARTFELT THANKS to the Oro Valley Police, The Golder

Ranch Firefighters, and SW Gas for handling the situation, and keeping all our neighbors safe. They are awesome!! Since our home was near the crash site, we couldn't return to our home for many hours. We were very impressed with SW Gas's safety protocol, and we appreciate all they did to get us back into our home safely. Thanks again!

Laura and Robert Ewens

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

