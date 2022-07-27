 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Marana Elections RE: Letters July 6 and 10

  • Comments

responding to a letter by Dr Jill Kismet "Change Marana Town Council" July 6, 2022 and by Thomas Sommerville " Keep Marana town council incumbents" July 10, 2022

It is good to see so much response for positions in Marana Town Council. The status quo needs to be challenged to evoke positive change. If there is interest and concerns raised, it is good in a democratic society that people stand up. I attended the Candidate Forum July 7 and found it a good exchange of ideas.

I was born in California in the mid-1950’s and saw the growth in small suburban areas. As a kid, my lungs hurt when I played during recess. I thought it was normal. I lived 40 years in the Denver area and saw what development did to the beautiful pristine mountain views.

I would hate to see development win against a peaceful tranquil farming community that borders the Saguaro National Park west and Sonoran Desert Museum. New homes seem to be spaced in chlostrophobic manner. We don’t have a grocery store in the Gladden Farms area, something that was promised and never delivered.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

