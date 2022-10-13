Letter: Marana Governing Board Election

As a current Marana Unified School District board member and retired teacher, I care about public education and our community. I fully support the MUSD school board candidates Kathryn Mikronis and Abbie Hlavacek. MUSD would benefit from having these candidates on the board, as they have a keen understanding of public education, parent advocacy, and employee responsibilities. Simply stated, they are advocates for children and share a desire to make MUSD the best it can be. Their integrity is demonstrated through their willingness to listen, discuss, and compromise. Their relationships with staff and students continue to grow, as each strives to foster positive working relationships with all stakeholders, including parents and the community. Both candidates are dedicated to MUSD, and I have no doubt that they will put students first, working through all situations with dignity and respect. I can say with confidence, Kathryn Mikronis and Abbie Hlavacek are the best choice for MUSD and our community.