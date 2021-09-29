 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Marana is the real bully
View Comments

Letter: Marana is the real bully

  • Comments

Re: the Sept. 27 article "Marana mayor: Tucson 'playing bully'."

Mayor Ed Honea I beg to differ with you. The City of Tucson isn’t the bully in the room. The small jurisdictions like Marana, Sahuarita and Oro Valley are the bullies with their oversized power on the PAG Regional Council and the RTA Board. The small jurisdictions have seven of the nine votes, representing less than 15% of the Pima County population. That leaves 85% of the population with just two votes.

The State of Arizona recommends that MPOs should have voting systems apportioned on an equitable geographic population basis. Dr. Adkins points out in his presentation to the Regional Council that the lack of proportional representation leads to the disenfranchisement of urban residents and people of color.

There’s been a recession, pandemic and an insurrection, so the status quo no longer works. All Mayor Romero is asking for is fair and equitable representation, but “Of course those that are winning in an inequitable system don’t want to change that system.”

Ruth Reiman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The phony audit

Its about over. the courts have ruled on the records and the phony audit wasting time and money is about to implode on the anti democratic rep…

Local-issues

Letter: Pothole Fiesta

It has come to my attention that the neglect of our roads in Tucson has proven to be detrimental to drivers. Dangerous potholes lurk on every …

Local-issues

Letter: city council raises

What we are paying our city council here in Tucson is an embarrassment: $36K to the mayor and $24K to councilors. We lag far behind the seven …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News