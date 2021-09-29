Letter: Marana is the real bully

Re: the Sept. 27 article "Marana mayor: Tucson 'playing bully'."
Mayor Ed Honea I beg to differ with you. The City of Tucson isn’t the bully in the room. The small jurisdictions like Marana, Sahuarita and Oro Valley are the bullies with their oversized power on the PAG Regional Council and the RTA Board. The small jurisdictions have seven of the nine votes, representing less than 15% of the Pima County population. That leaves 85% of the population with just two votes.
The State of Arizona recommends that MPOs should have voting systems apportioned on an equitable geographic population basis. Dr. Adkins points out in his presentation to the Regional Council that the lack of proportional representation leads to the disenfranchisement of urban residents and people of color.
There’s been a recession, pandemic and an insurrection, so the status quo no longer works. All Mayor Romero is asking for is fair and equitable representation, but “Of course those that are winning in an inequitable system don’t want to change that system.”
Ruth Reiman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.