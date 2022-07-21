 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: "Marco Lopez for Governor"

  • Comments

As a Centrist Democrat I was elated to read the Star's July 18 profile of Marco Lopez, Democratic candidate f0r nomination as Governor. Coming from a humble background, Lopez embraces the work ethic and cherishes the value of education and decisively focusing on translating one's dreams into reality.

In his late teens Lopez relocated to Washington D.C. where he served as a page for Arizona Representative Ed Pastor while actively supporting Al Gore's run for the presidency. Later he returned to Arizona, where he served as a key advisor to Democratic Governor Janet Politano on Mexican and Latin American affairs. He subsequently followed Politano to Washington upon her appointment by President Obama as Secretary of Homeland Security.

I urge all readers to read the Star's July 18 profile on Marco Lopez and to actively support his bid for nomination as our Democratic candidate for the Governor's office.

People are also reading…

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: January 6th Hearings

Have you been watching the January 6th hearings? Are you paying attention? Maybe those candidates in this up-coming election who claim to be l…

Letter: Trump courting the courts

As child Trump grows more perversely unhinged with each passing day, some Republican political candidates remind me of a dog whirling in circl…

Letter: Mark Finchem hates Tucson

I think Mark Finchem hates Tucson. He says Pima County was one of the biggest perpetrators of fraud in the 2020 election. He wonders where Ari…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News