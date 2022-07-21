Letter: "Marco Lopez for Governor"

As a Centrist Democrat I was elated to read the Star's July 18 profile of Marco Lopez, Democratic candidate f0r nomination as Governor. Coming from a humble background, Lopez embraces the work ethic and cherishes the value of education and decisively focusing on translating one's dreams into reality.

In his late teens Lopez relocated to Washington D.C. where he served as a page for Arizona Representative Ed Pastor while actively supporting Al Gore's run for the presidency. Later he returned to Arizona, where he served as a key advisor to Democratic Governor Janet Politano on Mexican and Latin American affairs. He subsequently followed Politano to Washington upon her appointment by President Obama as Secretary of Homeland Security.

I urge all readers to read the Star's July 18 profile on Marco Lopez and to actively support his bid for nomination as our Democratic candidate for the Governor's office.

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side