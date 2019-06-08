We were thrilled to witness the teen musicians of Mariachi Corazon de Tucson take the grand prize of $1,500 in the Battle of the Mariachis at Mission San Juan Capistrano on May 18. The "Corazon" is a group of accomplished, confident teen musicians, most of whom are also talented singers. It was a joy to witness their success and made us proud to be Tucsonans. Kudos to each one of the participants, their teachers, staff and parents. Book this group if you have the opportunity, they will not disappoint.
Tom and Patty Killoran
SaddleBrooke
