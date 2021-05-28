 Skip to main content
Letter: Maricopa audit an embarrassment
Letter: Maricopa audit an embarrassment

Re: "Maricopa audit an embarrassment", May 26. The letter writer notes that AZ Senator Karen Fann and her colleagues have made a laughingstock of our state.

It's not the first time. Long time Arizonans may recall how Governor Evan Mecham's cancellation of the Martin Luther King holiday proclaimed by his predecessor Bruce Babbitt, cost Arizona a Super Bowl and eventually cost Mecham his job.

As embarrassments go, Fann is a rank amateur compared to Mecham. At least we can be thankful that the embarrassing audit hasn't had any serious economic consequences for our state, YET.

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

