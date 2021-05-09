 Skip to main content
Letter: Maricopa Audit Unfair
Letter: Maricopa Audit Unfair

Franklin said the only certainties in life are death and taxes, but now there is another one: the pro-Trump outfit conducting the so-called vote audit in Maricopa County is certain to concoct something that Arizona GOP legislators can use to cast doubt on our electoral process. That is what they are being paid for.

Letter writer John Spitler on May 5 asked why, if Democrats are sure the election was “performed without fault,” that they are opposing this "audit." The reason is simple. The election was fair, but this audit is not. The firm conducting it was hired solely because GOP legislators already knew what the firm’s bias was.

They will not find specific instances of fraud, since no one has, but they are sure to come up with murky ballot-related “inconsistencies” that can be used to sow doubts among voters who have not bothered to try to separate fiction from reality.

John Covert

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

