Letter: Maricopa Audit
Letter: Maricopa Audit

I had the great good fortune to work for the National Park Service from Alaska to Florida, California to Pennsylvania. I made friends with local people in each of these areas. I am now receiving calls from them asking me what the heck is going on in Maricopa county and its supposed audit of the 2+ million ballots ballots cast there in the 2020 election. They giggle when reading about ultra-violet lights, bamboo shoots and Cyber Ninjas. Senator Fann and her colleagues have succeeded in making a laughing stock of our state. I resent this. It’s too bad that a beautiful state is marred by petty politicians who have bought into the “Big Lie.” We should be better than that. The best time to be in AZ is when the legislature is not in session.

Rick Smith

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

