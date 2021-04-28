Letter: Maricopa Ballot Audit

Mission accomplished for me. Senator Fann wanted me to have confidence in the Arizona election system. I read about the setup the Cyber Ninjas have for auditing the Maricopa ballots. I have no confidence that they will do a professional unbiased job. They are starting with the premise of fraud, have unknown donors supplying funds to Cyber Ninjas over the Senate’s $150,000, not following Arizona election laws or protocols, no reporters, not complete transparency, etc. The cameras and colored shirts are a nice touch. But yes, I now have greater confidence that Maricopa election was done correctly and in a professional manner. By the way, if the Cyber Ninjas come up with different results from the state certified results who is going to perform the next audit? Will it be the Arizona House, State Supreme Court, or federal government?
Antone Hagen
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.