Letter: Maricopa County and election ballots
Letter: Maricopa County and election ballots

Arizona is now a national laughingstock. 

The Maricopa County ballots are currently sitting in the Senate chambers, and now everyone knows that the audit firm hired to do the job is "Trump’s crack Allied Security crew."

This new audit was nonsense from the beginning, since three audits had already been conducted with NO EVIDENCE of fraud.

The ballots need to be returned to Maricopa Country, and the whole issue dropped - with apologies to the people of AZ.

Shame on President Fann and the Senate for insisting on this pointless, ridiculous, money-wasting non-issue.

Jon Benda

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

