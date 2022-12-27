Letter: Maricopa County is Too Big for Elections

I'm not an election denier. I'm tired of these Republican crybabies, but there is something wrong with the elections in Maricopa County. That one county is the second largest election jurisdiction in the USA, which is not a good thing. A problem there, such as the recent printer issues, affects tens of thousands of people. In Cochise County, the same problem might affect a few hundred people.

Almost 60% of the population of Arizona lives in Maricopa County. It wasn't that way in 1912 when Arizona became a state, but people are pouring into the Phoenix area. A Republican board of supervisors and election officials has controlled Maricopa County for decades, but I sincerely doubt if Democrats could do any better getting that 800-pound gorilla to behave.

You want change and better elections? Split Maricopa County into two or three counties. or at least independent voting districts.

John Vornholt

Northeast side