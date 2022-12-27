 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Maricopa County is Too Big for Elections

  • Comments

I'm not an election denier. I'm tired of these Republican crybabies, but there is something wrong with the elections in Maricopa County. That one county is the second largest election jurisdiction in the USA, which is not a good thing. A problem there, such as the recent printer issues, affects tens of thousands of people. In Cochise County, the same problem might affect a few hundred people.

Almost 60% of the population of Arizona lives in Maricopa County. It wasn't that way in 1912 when Arizona became a state, but people are pouring into the Phoenix area. A Republican board of supervisors and election officials has controlled Maricopa County for decades, but I sincerely doubt if Democrats could do any better getting that 800-pound gorilla to behave.

You want change and better elections? Split Maricopa County into two or three counties. or at least independent voting districts.

People are also reading…

John Vornholt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

Winterhaven Gone Wild!!! Trolleys, diesel/gas jeeps pulling wagons, party bikes encouraging drinking, food court with picnic tables, Hot choco…

Letter: My American Dream

Letter: My American Dream

Juan Ciscomani will soon be our US House District 6 Representative. Mr. Ciscomani won this election with a narrow victory over Kirsten Engle, …

Letter: New GOP Tradition

Letter: New GOP Tradition

Over the past few decades, it has become a tradition for winners to say, “I’m going to Disneyland!” Now, it seem, the GOP is beginning a new t…

Letter: ESG

Letter: ESG

Students want the school to divest stocks that support fossil fuels. All of the students? 10%? 5%? 1%? I’d like to suggest they live in housin…

Letter: The Best Clown Car Ever

Letter: The Best Clown Car Ever

Hamadeh wants to be our attorney general but does not know how to file a lawsuit. Masters loses soundly so he is named to a Republican steerin…

Letter: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Letter: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Democrats were elated when Kyrsten Sinema become senator. Shortly thereafter when seeing her vote for big pharma and tax cuts for the wealthy,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News