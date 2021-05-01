Letter: Maricopa Vote Audit

Ballots and voting machines will be in possession of Republicans as they attempt to find "irregularities" in Maricopa voting this past election. Democrats, of course, will have to audit everything when the Republicans are finished to insure there has was no distortion of the facts or manipulation of the equipment. And then Republicans will have to re-audit to insure the Democrats didn't alter anything that would negate their initial findings. Hopefully, after all this, the voting machines will be available in time for the next election. But not so early that anyone has time to fiddle with them before the election takes place.
Phil King
East side
