Letter: Maricopa vote recount

Joe Biden won the 2020 election by 7 million votes resulting in an electoral college win of 306 to 232. All 50 states, including Arizona, certified their results. Several states conducted recounts which did not change these results. No legal challenges in courts changed this. These are all facts.
We have a former, defeated president, Donald Trump, still insisting that he won the election. This is an outrageous lie. But it is a lie supported by too many Republicans including the Arizona State Senate. The Senate majority is now conducting their own audit of the Maricopa County votes, in the hands of Cyber Ninjas (a private company with no experience in this type of work). This is clearly an answer still in search of a question because the answer already determined is not the answer the Arizona Senate majority wants.
This is an embarrassment for the State of Arizona. It is also a danger to democracy because, in a democracy, the losing side accepts the results and moves on.
Brian Templet
East side
