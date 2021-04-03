 Skip to main content
Letter: Maricopa's Audit of Election Results
Yesterday's (4/1/2021)"Tucson & Region Section" led off with news that, "Republican state senators have finally hired the companies they want to audit the 2020 presidential election returns".

Who is paying for this little $150,000 inquisition? You and I of course.

Does news that is months old not reach these senators? Do they not know that the Supreme Court already ruled on this matter? Do they think that they are going to discover something nobody else was able too?

Oh, which leads to me to be a, "wink, wink, nudge, nudge" moment, where they hired the company of the CEO, Doug Logan who had deleted tweets recovered which, "found messages linking him to some of the conspiracy theories that the election was stolen".

"Wink, wink, nudge, nudge" comes from a Monty Python skit, the English comedy troupe. How do we Arizonians allow this farce to continue? Ironically, the story appeared on April Fools Day. Who has been fooled?

Stephen Makielski

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

