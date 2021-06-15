 Skip to main content
Letter: Marijuana convictions can be expunged much more efficiently
Letter: Marijuana convictions can be expunged much more efficiently

The passage of Arizona Proposition 207 has led to the reality that people convicted of minor marijuana possession (under 2.5 ounces) can have their convictions expunged from their records. Laura Conover, Pima County Attorney, is working to contact the 2,200 people whose records are eligible for this to tell them about it. She has identified many logistical and financial obstacles to people actually being able to follow through to access that expungement.

I do not understand why Laura Conover cannot simply identify and then verify which people are eligible for expungement and make it so. Does she think someone might object to having their record expunged? These people are no longer guilty of any crimes against the state. They are innocent. Let them go! Laura, please expunge these records and follow up with a letter telling these folks it’s a done deal.

Peggy Hendrickson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

